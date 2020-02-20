Perry, Miss. St. visit A&M

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M's Nebo has averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and two blocks while Savion Flagg has put up 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Perry has averaged 17.4 points and 9.8 rebounds while Robert Woodard II has put up 11.3 points and seven rebounds.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 31.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last five games. He's also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.