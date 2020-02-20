Officials working SWAT situation on I-40 in Wheeler County

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Kaitlin Johnson | February 20, 2020 at 2:33 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 2:59 PM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are working a SWAT situation in Wheeler County.

Preliminary information suggests a person is barricaded in a vehicle on I-40.

DPS is assisting the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office on the situation.

According to TxDOT, I-40 in Wheeler County from Lela mile marker 157 to Shamrock mile marker 163 has been closed as law enforcement is working a situation in the area.

Frontage roads in the area are closed and detours are in place.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

