Officials working SWAT situation on I-40 in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are working a SWAT situation in Wheeler County.
Preliminary information suggests a person is barricaded in a vehicle on I-40.
DPS is assisting the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office on the situation.
According to TxDOT, I-40 in Wheeler County from Lela mile marker 157 to Shamrock mile marker 163 has been closed as law enforcement is working a situation in the area.
Frontage roads in the area are closed and detours are in place.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.