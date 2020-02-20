Officials working SWAT situation on I-40 in Wheeler County

UPDATE: EB I-40 traffic in Wheeler will be rerouted to FM 1547 to E FM 1036 to N US 83 back to Shamrock. WB I-40 traffic will be rerouted N on US 83 to W FM 2473 to S FM 453 back to I-40. I-40 frontage roads are closed. Flaggers are in place. Please use caution in the area.