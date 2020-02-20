No. 1 Baylor looks to knock off No. 3 Kansas

TEAM LEADERS: Baylor's Jared Butler has averaged 15.6 points while MaCio Teague has put up 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Jayhawks, Devon Dotson has averaged 17.7 points, four assists and two steals while Udoka Azubuike has put up 12.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks.DOMINANT DEVON: Dotson has connected on 31.1 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last three games. He's also converted 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.