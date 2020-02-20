Community prayer to kick off season of Lent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Community Prayer Event will kick off the season of Lent, just ahead of Easter.
The Top of Texas Catholic Superstore in Amarillo is hosting the prayer on Feb. 21 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The prayer will focus on “Lent with the Family” with Fr. Jim Schmitmeyer speaking about creative ways to celebrate Lent at home.
Schmitmeyer is a homiletic instructor, an author and the pastor of St. Hyacinth Catholic Church.
He will also conduct book signings for his book “Preaching at the Truckstop: Homilies on the Way to the Big Bash.”
The event is free with refreshments provided.
Any donations will go to the Knights of Columbus Project for an ultrasound machine for the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
