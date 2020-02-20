City of Amarillo looking to make downtown parking updates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Following the first quarter of the fiscal year, city officials say the downtown parking garages have seen large revenue increases.
“So yesterday the Amarillo Local Government Corp. met, and we presented quarterly financials, specifically looking at the parking garage,” says Michelle Bonner, deputy city manager for the City of Amarillo.
Since the previous fiscal year, the city has seen over a $20,000 revenue increase coming from the parking garages.
“For the first four months of our fiscal year, which started October 1, we had parking revenue of just over $54,000,” says Bonner. “That compares to last year’s numbers of just over $32,000, so we are seeing an increase in the usage of that garage.”
That increase comes from the recent expansion of the downtown area.
“Well we do see an increase in activity, and we certainly see, as we reflected last year, significant increase during the baseball season. We saw a significant increase in the usage of that garage," says Bonner.
The Amarillo Sod Poodles are also looking at their parking system with the upcoming season quickly approaching.
“When you’re averaging about 6,300 people a game, you think it would present some issues with parking,” says Tony Ensor, president and general manager of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. “But it went very smoothly, and our fans had a great experience out here getting into the lots, around the ball park and then getting into the ballpark in a timely fashion.”
Since the parking operation was also successful for the Sod Poodles last year, they aren’t anticipating making large changes for their sophomore season.
The City, however, is awaiting the May election to determine future plans for a new downtown parking garage.
“As far as the Amarillo Local Government Corp., no changes on parking garages, but remember we have an election coming up in May, and that expansion does include a parking garage," says Bonner.
