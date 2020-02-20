BSA, Children’s Miracle Network to donate life-saving device to Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The BSA Health System and Children’s Miracle Network have partnered together to provide a life-saving device to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo.
They will be presenting the AED to The Boys and Girls Club tomorrow, February 21, as well as offering hands-on CPR and AED training to the staff and fifth and sixth grade children at the facility.
AEDs are portable devices used to help someone experiencing cardiac arrest.
According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 Americans experience a cardiac arrest, including 7,000 children.
“We are proud to partner with Children’s Miracle Network to provide this life-saving device to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo,” BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services Matt Parker said. “During cardiac arrest, the survival rate increases when an AED is located and used. Having immediate access to an AED is a life-saving asset for the facility’s staff and the children who attend the after-school program.”
The Maverick Boys and Girls Club is an after-school program in Amarillo for more than 300 children, ages five to 18.
The AED will be installed in the facility’s gymnasium so it can be easily accessed.
“Our commitment to safety is prioritized every day,” Chief Executive Officer of the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo Donna Soria said. “Being knowledgeable, skilled and prepared to provide first aid is a vital step in making our facility safe for the kids who are enrolled here. We are so grateful to have this opportunity to work with BSA and Children’s Miracle Network to enhance the safety standards of our facility.”
The device will be user-friendly with audio and text prompts to follow and will be equipped with a depth bar, all making it easier to administer chest compressions.
