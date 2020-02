Snow continues to fall across the northern panhandle. Light snow accumulations will be possible. Temps are cold in the 20s and 30s with wind chill temps in the teens and single digits. Snow will end by late morning with skies clearing during the day. Temps will stay well below normal with highs in the 30s. We warm back into the upper 40′s tomorrow and 60s over the weekend. We may see a few rain showers over the weekend.