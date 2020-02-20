Amarillo’s Community Emergency Response Team prepares for potential disasters

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From fires to tornadoes, the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management has a program that will prepare others for any emergency or natural disaster.
The Community Emergency Response Team, called CERT, is made up of volunteers in and around Amarillo wanting to help their community.
“I think there is a real need to help the first responders because if there is a disaster in your local community, in you area in your neighborhood, you’re going to get there before the first responders so giving immediate help to people is really what I was wanting to do,” said Gary Sefton, a volunteer for CERT.
Some volunteers say being part of this program has impacted them beyond serving the community.
“It also helps you in your personal life, so if something happens at your house or if you’re on the road or something like that, you’ll have a better idea how to help others,” said Sefton.
Only a few months old, CERT is still looking for volunteers to expand and help better serve the wide area they cover.
“We are always looking for volunteers. Currently, like I said, we have 25 roughly active members. We would like to see that number double by the end of the year,” said Max Dunlap, deputy director of Emergency Management.
The community response team in Amarillo is one of two teams in the Panhandle. The other team is located in Moore county.
“The Panhandle is very vast in hind sight. Since we are a bi-county entity, so we serve both Randall and Potter Counties, that we hope for our membership to grow in the next five years and not only a county wide but actually breaking it down to neighborhoods is a goal for us,” said Dunlap.
The Community Emergency Response Team will have training sessions for new volunteers is March 27 through March 29.
“We have our CERT basic academy and we are always looking for volunteers and if you’re in the market and you feel called to help your community, this is one was to do it,” said Dunlap.
To sign up to be a CERT volunteer, click here.
