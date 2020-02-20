Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for aggravated assault charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help finding a man wanted for aggravated assault charges.
Emerson Jeromy Bell, 27, is wanted by Potter County officials for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He is described as 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.
