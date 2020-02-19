7-year-old girl donates hard earned money to Shamrock Meals on Wheels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A little girl from Samnorwood is sending kindness to the Shamrock community to help the Meals on Wheels program continue feeding those in need for years to come.
“Take time to be kind,” said Aspen Youngberg, the girl who raised money for Shamrock Meals on Wheels.
Aspen is a 7-year-old girl who decided to donate every dollar she has earned selling eggs to the Shamrock Meals on Wheels program. She typically saves her money for fun things she wants, like a trampoline or a bee hive, but this time she just wanted to help those in need.
“Her $124 in egg money ended up, at this point, is at over $1,600 in donations. So as a mom, couldn’t be more proud,” said Aspen’s mother Misty Youngberg.
One Facebook post has allowed them to reach a lot of people, but Aspen hopes that by facing a fear of talking to me on camera that she can reach even more people willing to help.
“Right now we have donations as far as Dallas, Amarillo. We even have a pledge from Oklahoma City. So we will do whatever it takes to make it happen to try to get help for Meals on Wheels and also for the community building,” said Misty Youngberg.
Her parents instilled a good work ethic in her by explaining if she wanted chickens, she will have to take care of them, and that she does.
“We feed, feed scratch. We gather the eggs, and we’ve got to clean out the food and clean out the water, and we give them food and clean out the chicken pin,” said Aspen Youngberg.
So why would this little girl who works so hard for her money and doesn’t even live in Shamrock want to donate?
“We had the rug pulled out from under us one day when dad died. Then we lost all of our income in one day, and it took the grace and love of God, number one, for taking care of us and our family and friends and even people that didn’t know us, to help us get through to the six months it took us just to get an income back in. Having them live through it has helped them a lot too to understand the power of being kind,” said Misty Youngberg.
If you can’t donate money, you can find a way to donate time. As Aspen says, “Take time to be kind.”
Shamrock Meals on Wheels has started a GoFundMe page online, but they are also accepting cash or checks made out to ‘Shamrock Meals on Wheels’ at 111 West 2nd Street in Shamrock.
If you live near Shamrock, Aspen and her mother will stop by to pick up your donations.
