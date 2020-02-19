7-year-old girl donates hard earned money to Shamrock Meals on Wheels

“We had the rug pulled out from under us one day when dad died. Then we lost all of our income in one day, and it took the grace and love of God, number one, for taking care of us and our family and friends and even people that didn’t know us, to help us get through to the six months it took us just to get an income back in. Having them live through it has helped them a lot too to understand the power of being kind,” said Misty Youngberg.