Tracking snow chances...

We are still on track for some winter weather to impact the area Wednesday night into early Thursday. A fast moving upper level storm system will bring the snow chances to the combined panhandles and eastern New Mexico along with some noticeably colder air. Highs will stay in the low 30s for Thursday and the northern parts of the panhandles may see 1″-3″ of snow accumulation. For Amarillo and the central panhandle less than 1″ is expected at this time but things could change as we get closer to the event.