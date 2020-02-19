Southern Plains Conferences to host lectures about water, including the Ogallala Aquifer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The 2020 Southern Plains Conference about water in the region starts Thursday in Canyon.
The conference runs through Feb. 20 to Feb. 22 at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and will have lectures about the Ogallala Aquifer and more.
The Center for the Study of the American West said the conference will continue and open more conversations about water resources.
The three-day lecture series kicks off Thursday, Feb. 20, at 3:30 p.m. with a panel discussion of testing the waters followed by a dessert reception at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday will also have a conference welcome from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21, consists of lectures given by West Texas A&M University professors, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and others about playa ecology, LLano Estacado, the Ogallala Aquipfer and more.
Saturday, Feb. 22, will have K-12 engineering-sponsored water activities from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
You can get the full schedule with a list of times and speakers here.
Registration is $40 per person and is free for WTAMU students.
To register, email csaw@wtamu.edu or call (806) 651-5238.
