River Road ISD celebrates offering Career Technology Education programs for high school students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - February is a month where careers in the technical industry are celebrated.
“February is CTE month and that’s Career Technical Education,” says River Road ISD Superintendent Richard Kelley. “We observe it by actually engaging in the career and technology fields."
Superintendent Kelley says the school district identified a large number of students who didn’t have plans for college or the military, and they needed the same preparation for the real world as the rest of the student body.
“We slowly started putting in CTE programs that students could graduate with certifications in,” says Kelley. “It was very, very important to us because a lot of our student body, we found through a needs assessment that a good part of them were going off to college or the military or even off to to other trade schools, but we had a large portion of our student body that was going into basic minimum wage labor jobs and not really seeing much of a future in that.”
River Road offers a nursing, welding and cosmetology program. Each department allows students to become certified for work prior to receiving their diploma.
“We practice for our state board exam, and the students will actually take the state board exam while they’re still in high school,” says Christina Putnam, cosmetology instructor at River Road High School. “As soon as they graduate they’ll have their license and can go out in the work force.”
Putnam also says River Road has a student that is “currently working at Sport Clips,” and they are very proud and excited about that.
Students tell us they are extremely appreciative to have options that cater to their needs in the school system.
“College is expensive, so being able to do this in high school is a more efficient and better way to have a sense of the real world," says Alexis Melton, student at River Road High School.
River Road is also looking to expand their CTE department in the near future by including programs such as electrical and plumbing.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.