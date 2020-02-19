Over 100 ‘true-to-life size’ dinosaurs and prehistoric marine creatures coming to the Tri-State Exposition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jurassic Quest is bringing over 100 “true-to-life size” dinosaurs and prehistoric marine creatures to the Tri-State Exposition this weekend.
The exhibit will be at the Tri-State Exposition from February 21 to February 23.
There will be dinosaurs, dinosaur handlers, interactive baby dinosaurs and other activities for families at the event.
The event will be from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:00 a.m until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.