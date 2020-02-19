Man arrested after leading APD officers on high speed chase Monday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested after he led Amarillo Police Department officers on a high speed chase through the West Hills and San Jacinto areas.
On February 17, at around 9:06 p.m., officers were called about a fight in the street on North Prospect.
When officers arrived at the scene to investigate, they heard gun shots nearby.
They saw a four-door car drive north through the intersection of NW 2nd and Belleview Street at a high speed.
The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and led the officers on a chase through the West Hills and San Jacinto neighborhoods.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran on NW 4th and Prospect.
20-year-old Isaac Hernandez was arrested on North Prospect for evading arrest and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
When officers retraced the path Hernandez drove while attempting to escape officers, they found a handgun in the yard of a house on SW 3rd.
They also found a vehicle on North Belleview that had been hit by bullets.
APD is still investigating this shooting incident.
