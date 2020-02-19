Doppler Dave Expects Cold And Possibly Snow

After a cold and cloudy day we are now expecting snow in parts of the area by tomorrow morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our northern counties where 2″-3″ inches of snow may accumulate over night. For Amarillo and most of the area, totals of only an inch or less will be possible. Although this is not expected to be a crippling winter storm, thee may be enough snow on roadways to cause hazardous conditions, especially in northern counties.