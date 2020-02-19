Deadline to register for Firefighter Civil Service Entrance Exam coming up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to register for the Firefighter Civil Service Entrance Exam is coming up.
The exam to become an Amarillo firefighter will be administered at 9:00 a.m. at the Civic Center Regency Room on February 29.
All applicants must hold TCFP Basic Structural Firefighter and TDSHS EMT Basic certifications.
Applicants also must have a valid Texas Driver’s License and must have successfully completed the Amarillo Fire Department Candidate Physical Agility Test.
The certifications must be submitted to the Amarillo Fire Department at 810 South Van Buren no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 21.
If you would like more information on becoming an Amarillo firefighter, call the Amarillo Fire Department at (806) 378-9340.
