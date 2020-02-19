Cold and snow on the way

It is once again starting off to be a chilly morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. Skies are cloudy to our north with a few flurries possible. Skies will once again be partly cloudy today with highs in the 40s. Overnight our next cold front moves in bringing colder temps and snow chances. Light snow will be possible in the northwest overnight through Thursday morning. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week in the low 30s. We warm back into the 40s Friday and 50s over the weekend. Rain chances still possible on Saturday.