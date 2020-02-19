Amarillo police arrest man for 2017 hit and run death

Amarillo police arrest man for 2017 hit and run death
Police have arrested a man for the 2017 hit and run that left one man dead. (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | February 19, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:12 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a man for a 2017 hit-and-run that left one man dead.

On Monday, February 17, the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Aaron Matthew Baker.

The charges stem from a hit-and-run that happened on Amarillo Boulevard West.

Responding officers found 57-year-old Lewis Lee Helfenbein on the side of the road and determined he had been hit by a car.

Helfenbein died of his injuries.

Baker was arrested on February 18 and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.