Amarillo police arrest man for 2017 hit and run death

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has arrested a man for a 2017 hit-and-run that left one man dead.
On Monday, February 17, the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Aaron Matthew Baker.
The charges stem from a hit-and-run that happened on Amarillo Boulevard West.
Responding officers found 57-year-old Lewis Lee Helfenbein on the side of the road and determined he had been hit by a car.
Helfenbein died of his injuries.
Baker was arrested on February 18 and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
