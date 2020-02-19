Amarillo first responders train on active shooting protocol

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo first responders are training this month on how to respond to an active shooter situation.
“The goal in this training is just to make us as good as we can be. We want to be able to work together as a team to respond to an event like this,” said Amarillo Fire Department Captain Kyle Joy.
The Amarillo Fire Department says the various first responder agencies have different terms and operate differently from one another. This training helps prepare them to be a successful team in a life or death situation.
“When an event like this happens, we need to be able to work together, speak the same language, understand the same terminology and understand the tactics of both organizations in order to save as many lives as possible,” said Joy.
The tactics taught in the trainings today have been studied and observed following past shootings.
“Columbine was actually the first thing that happened where we looked at our training and thought ‘we have to be better, we have to do something to better serve the public,'” said Amarillo Police Department Corporal Jeb Hilton.
Amarillo Police say from past situations, they have learned how to best approach an active shooting scene and how to save the most lives in the quickest amount of time.
“We have people that sit down and they evaluate every active shooter that we see throughout the United States and throughout the world. They look at how these people react, what they do and then we integrate something involved with all of these into our training, just so we can be ready in case the baddest thing happens and it comes to our town,” said Hilton.
While these simulation trainings have been happening for a few years now, APD says each year differs from the next in order for first responders to be best prepared for the unexpected.
