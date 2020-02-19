Amarillo authorities searching for man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge

(Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Vanessa Garcia | February 19, 2020 at 8:38 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 8:38 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted out of Randall County on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old James Childs Jr. is facing the felony charge.

Childs is described as being 5 foot 8 inches, weighing 160 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on this man, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.

