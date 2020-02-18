'We’re looking for a culture change in Amarillo’: Andrea’s Project asks for help in combating underage drinking

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Andrea’s Project continues to make their presence known in the Amarillo community, they are moving their campaign to City Hall.
That’s where city council members will be having a discussion about the issue today at their 1 p.m. meeting today.
According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, this law applies to anyone that provides alcohol to someone younger than 21 years old, even if the provider of the alcohol is also under the age of 21.
“With that law, it says there’s a $4,000 fine and up to a year in jail if you host that party and get caught,” said TXDOT Traffic Safety Specialist and Member of Andrea’s Project Laviza Matthews. “There has not always been a lot of civil liability with that. It’s kind of hard for law enforcement to enforce this stuff. With this ordinance, it will make it a lot more simple. It gives law enforcement the teeth and tools that they really need to get into it. Our goal is to stop the drinking culture, the underage drinking culture.”
The new proposed city ordinance would hold those accountable for:
Matthews said she hopes the new ordinance could break the culture of party parents.
“This culture that we’ve had in Amarillo, really in the Texas Panhandle, for years and years and years, there’s always been this culture of drinking," she said. "Some say it’s ‘acceptable’ and ‘oh, kids will be kids’ and we know that that’s not OK. It’s really not a good idea to host an underage drinking party in your home. You can do that for you and your kid if that’s what you really wanna do but we say, don’t be a party parent, there’s no reason for that at all.”
Having the City of Amarillo’s continued support means more open doors for Andrea’s Project to create more change.
“This is just the initial step to start to make a difference in Amarillo," said Founder of Andrea’s Project David Elizalde. “We’re getting people’s attention and hopefully we have the city behind us to say ‘yes, we believe it, we’re gonna pass this city ordinance and let’s hold people that are hosting parties accountable.' We’re not only looking for a change for us and what we’re pushing — we’re looking for a culture change. The more people that we have, the city sees that there needs to be a change, then it’s important to have the backing of the community.”
If you would like to attend today’s meeting and support the new proposed ordinance, it will be on the third floor of City Hall at 1:00 p.m.
