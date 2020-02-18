'We’re looking for a culture change in Amarillo’: Andrea’s Project asks for help in combating underage drinking

“This culture that we’ve had in Amarillo, really in the Texas Panhandle, for years and years and years, there’s always been this culture of drinking," she said. "Some say it’s ‘acceptable’ and ‘oh, kids will be kids’ and we know that that’s not OK. It’s really not a good idea to host an underage drinking party in your home. You can do that for you and your kid if that’s what you really wanna do but we say, don’t be a party parent, there’s no reason for that at all.”