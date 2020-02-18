Shamrock Meals on Wheels asking for monetary donations in hopes of getting new building

“Last summer, I had pneumonia most of the summer, and I couldn’t cook, and I wasn’t eating. My brother got me hooked up with Meals on Wheels, because he works with Eva Joyce, and I slowly started eating. She slowly started sending me all my favorite foods and catering to all my dietary restrictions. And she was just, treated me special, and I knew I wasn’t, really. I knew she treated everybody that way. But it more or less saved me.” said Meals on Wheels Recipient Dianna Reynolds.