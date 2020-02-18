Shamrock Meals on Wheels asking for monetary donations in hopes of getting new building

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - As the Shamrock community begins to rebuild after the fire that destroyed the community center, Meals on Wheels is asking for monetary donations in hopes of having their own building for the program.
Just days after the fire, Meals on Wheels received enough food donations to run their own grocery store. Now they say they are in desperate need of monetary donations to purchase the items they lost, as well as raising enough money to build their own building.
“I lost pots and pans, tables that were donated, freezers, refrigerators, food,” said Meals on Wheels Worker Eva Morgan. “And losing the place, I don’t want to cry. I don’t want to cry. But I’m sorry, it’s like, to me, it’s like loosing a family member.”
A few nearby restaurants have donated old pots and pans, local churches have donated their kitchens, and two restaurants really stepped up to make sure people were fed.
“Rusty’s on 66, they did the burgers, and I did the dessert. McDonald’s fixed some stuff for us, chicken strips and fries and cookies. Oh and also gave us a donation.” said Morgan.
These warm meals mean so much to those who receive them. For some, this is the only food they get, and for others, it’s the only human interaction they receive.
“It helps, because I have a hard time cooking.” said Meals on Wheels Recipient Deberah Beesley.
“Last summer, I had pneumonia most of the summer, and I couldn’t cook, and I wasn’t eating. My brother got me hooked up with Meals on Wheels, because he works with Eva Joyce, and I slowly started eating. She slowly started sending me all my favorite foods and catering to all my dietary restrictions. And she was just, treated me special, and I knew I wasn’t, really. I knew she treated everybody that way. But it more or less saved me.” said Meals on Wheels Recipient Dianna Reynolds.
Shamrock Meals on Wheels has started a GoFundMe page online, but they are also accepting cash or checks made out to ‘Shamrock Meals on Wheels’ at 111 West 2nd Street, Shamrock, Texas 79079.
