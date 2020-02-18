2 Pampa minors suffering burn injuries in possible gas explosion Sunday

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampa Fire Department responded to a possible gas explosion injuring two minors Sunday afternoon.
February 16, officials arrived on the scene at East Foster at around 4:10 p.m.
When they arrived, they discovered two minors were involved in the incident.
One minor was taken to Pampa Regional Medical Center to be treated for minor burn injuries.
The other was flown to the burn unit in Lubbock with severe burn injuries.
The details of this incident are limited at this time, but we will update the story as more information becomes available.
