New Mexico Human Services Department announces new mobile location in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced the addition of their new Income Support Division mobile location in Clayton, N.M. to assist Union County residents.
This new mobile office will offer services for those in the rural area so potential customers don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to apply for assistance.
Programs that you can apply for at the mobile location include those for financial assistance, food assistance, medical assistance and employment assistance.
The office will be open every second and fourth Thursday of the month from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The mobile office will be at the Union County General Hospital located at 300 Wilson Street in Clayton, N.M.
“I’m thankful the department is reaching out to the citizens who live in rural areas and look forward to working with them in building a better life for New Mexicans,” said New Mexico State Representative Jack Chatfield.
On the first day of operation, January 31, the mobile office helped six customers apply for needed services.
“We are happy to expand our services to Union County and are committed to improving and promoting independence for the people of this community as well as all communities across the state,” said Karmela Martinez, ISD director.
The Income Support Division’s mission is to relieve, minimize, or eliminate poverty and make certain services available to eligible low-income people and families.
