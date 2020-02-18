Girl Scout organization taking nominations for 2020 Women of Distinction Awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can nominate someone for the 2020 Women of Distinction Awards.
A Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains news release said the luncheon will be Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Polk Street United Methodist Church in Amarillo.
Girl Scouts will honor and recognize five leaders who have made a huge difference in their profession and their communities while being a positive role model for the girls.
Women nominated for the awards are purpose-drive, leaders in business, government and philanthropy. One of the awards also includes a man who is a business leader.
The five awards include the discover, connect, take action, lifetime achievement and man enough to be a girl scout awards.
Nominees must live in Amarillo and must have made a major contribution in leadership and in the community.
