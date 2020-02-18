FIRST ALERT: Snow possible starting tomorrow night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an upper level system that will meet up with colder air by tomorrow night.
This combination will result in snow chances for much of the area.
Right now, we expect from one to three inches by Thursday morning with the heaviest accumulation in the northwest part of our area.
An inch or so may be possible for residents in and near the Amarillo metro area
Snow will rapidly clear away during the day Thursday, but there may be a few locations that encounter snowy roads during the Thursday morning commute.
As usual, details will become more certain as the storm nears the area and we will be passing along updates.
