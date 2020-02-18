Early voting for March primary elections begins today in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting for the March 3 primary elections begins today in Texas.
There are many races on the ballot to determine who will advance to the November general election for local, state and federal levels.
The League of Women Voters said the primary election is important because Texans will be voting on candidates that will make decisions that will impact their everyday lives.
Texans can find out where to vote and which candidates are running by entering their address here.
They can also find a voters guide, which covers statewide races, in English and Spanish online here.
Other Texan voters can find poll information here.
Voters must bring a form of ID to the polls, which includes a driver’s license, U.S. passport, U.S. military photo ID, Texas Personal Identification card, U.S. citizenship certificate or a Texas Election Identification Certificate.
If residents do not have a photo ID to bring, they can still vote by signing a form and providing an original copy of the voter registration card, certified birth certificate, current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck with their name and address on it.
Remember that voters cannot use their phones in the polling booth, but they can take a voters guide, a sample ballot or their own personal notes into the voting booth.
Early voting is from Feb. 18 to Feb. 28.
