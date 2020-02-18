Doppler Dave Has Some Winter In The Forecast

Cool air and patchy cloud cover is resulting in a chilly outlook today and tomorrow with highs in the 40s. By tomorrow night, and upper level system will meet up with colder air to bring a round of wintry weather to the area. Snow is expected late tomorrow night that will move from north to south across our area. 1″-3″ inches seem possible by Thursday morning with the best chances for accumulation across northern counties.
