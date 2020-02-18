Colder weather returns

It is starting off to be a chilly morning with wind chill temps in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be cloudy this morning with light snow showers to our north. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with cooler afternoon highs. Temps will be below normal in the low to mid 40s. We stay in the low 40s on Wednesday before another round of moisture returns Wednesday night. Weeknight night into Thursday snow will be possible, especially north of I-40. We warm up over the weekend with possible moisture Saturday.