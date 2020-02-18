City of Canyon to update construction regulations as population grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon is growing not only in housing development, but also in population.
“The last nine years we’ve grown by 25 percent. We’re on par to do that, if not more, in the next ten,” said Joe Price, city manager at the City of Canyon.
With the recent creation of five new subdivisions, the city plans to add many more homes over the years.
“Right now we’re probably 750 to 900 homes in the next five, ten to fifteen years,” said Price.
However, the issue Canyon faces are the regulations set for developers being outdated.
The City Manager says some of those standards date all the way back to the 70s.
“We’ve been working on updating those subdivision regulations, which our current ones and our process is antiquated and completely outdated,” said Price.
The process is going more smoothly after a few minor bumps in the beginning.
“The first phase we had some minor problems we worked through very quickly, and then we learned from those and the developer and their team, they learned from those and we moved forward and have not had any issues since,” said Dan Reese, Public Works director at the City of Canyon.
Canyon is striving to improve their standards before the city grows even more.
“The development is actually going a little faster than our regulations are, and so we are trying to embrace the development, and we’re excited about it, but at the same time, we are trying to move in a forward direction. My term I used earlier is we are trying to change a tire with the car moving,” said Price.
City officials are expecting the increase in housing and construction to benefit the economy of Canyon.
“The extra tax revenue, you know, property tax revenue, it also brings more people to Canyon which brings more people to shop in Canyon, more people to buy groceries in Canyon , that type of thing. It’s better for the overall economy in Canyon for my opinion,” said Reese.
The City says all construction is set to continue through the coming years.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.