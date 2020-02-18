City of Amarillo GPS tracking system sees success in cutting costs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says its new GPS tracking device system in City vehicles is seeing a lot of success.
“We’ve been using our GPS system now for about four months on about a third of our fleet,” says Donny Hooper, assistant director of Public Works. “It was kind of like a test to see how it was going to do with our fleet, cutting idle time, and it’s been truly successful.”
The GPS system has been able to ensure safety and cost saving.
“We’ve been able to reduce our idle time by about 11,000 hours a month compared to our pilot month and the month that we were actually active in using the system,” says Hooper. “And what that equates to is about $230,000 a year in fuel savings.”
The GPS sends alerts to the driver and the city while the vehicle is being operated.
“We can actually tell when someone is out on their vehicle over 10 minutes, it gives us an alarm, it gives us an alert,” says Hooper. “Employees know that we don’t want their vehicles idling for more than 10 minutes at a time.”
The City of Amarillo isn’t the only entity using this GPS tracking system in their company vehicles.
Xcel Energy has also been using this system, and they believe it is a huge benefit for both the employees and the company.
“I think at first it was a little foreign as is with anything like that,” says Wes Reeves, spokesman for Xcel Energy. “I know just from my personal experience, I begin to think ‘is someone watching me,’ but it’s not the case, it’s the machine just giving you feedback, and as I said it’s very helpful over time.”
Reeves also says it’s helpful, because driving is the hardest thing you can do, and this tracking system is just a reminder to always drive safe.
