APD begins public safety campaign for traffic awareness, resolving citations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is beginning their 10-day Public Safety Campaign today focusing on traffic awareness and education, as well as court compliance to resolve citations and cases.
According to APD, Amarillo is near the top of the list for deadly accidents for cities our size in Texas.
In 2018 there were 22 deaths, and in 2019 there were 29 deaths on our roads.
In 2019 the number of accidents worked by APD was 6,984, up from the previous year.
APD issues several citations and many are still outstanding,
If you have unresolved citations or cases, you are encouraged to call the Municipal Court at (806) 378-3082, email citycourt@amarillo.gov, visit the Municipal Court website, or go to the Municipal Court in person located at 201 S.E. 4th Avenue to take the steps to resolve your case.
There are other options available if a warrant has been issued on a citation.
Depending on the circumstances, solutions could include trials before a judge or jury, payment plans, community service, deferred dispositions and driving safety courses.
For those pleading 'guilty’ or ‘no contest,’ many cases can be paid online.
You are always entitled to hire an attorney for your case or represent yourself.
To see a current list of warrants and pay citations, you can click here.
