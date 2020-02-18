Amarillo Meals on Wheels program sees client increase after relocation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With a recent relocation from downtown to the medical district, Meal on Wheels of Amarillo has seen a significant increase in its clients.
“We need to add another route, we have about between 15 to 18 people on a waiting list right now and a lot of them are urgent. They need our help right now,” said Susie Akers, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Amarillo.
The non profit was located in downtown for more than 35 years.
This increase is being contributed to the new location being more visible and in a convenient part of town across the street from both hospitals, which provide the program’s food.
With this increase comes the need for more drivers for these meals.
“It means the world to me. Once I retired, I had some free time, and it’s a blessing for you each time you do deliver meals more than you would think, because something special happens every time because the recipients are so thankful,” said Lance Lahnert, volunteer at Meal on Wheels of Amarillo.
Meals on Wheels volunteers not only deliver a lunchtime meal, the director of the Amarillo non profit says for some senior citizens, this is the only daily interaction they might have.
“The food is a hot nutritious meal from both the hospitals, but that critical safety check is so valuable to give the family peace of mind,” said Akers.
“We are helping people that just need a ‘hi, how are you doing today,’ they may be a shut in, or they need a decent meal, and here it is delivered to them. Excellent, excellent situation for the drivers, the recipients and the community of Amarillo,” said Lahnert.
Volunteers say the time taken out of their week to serve is hardly anything.
“It’s not like you have to do it all day. It’s an hour and a half a week that I take off. I have one route, and I’m a driver obviously, and we’re always looking for drivers for the need in Amarillo. So you’re servicing an hour and a half out of your week. What is that? Nothing,” said Lahnert.
Meal on Wheels of Amarillo will have it’s grand opening of the new building and ribbon cutting tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m.
