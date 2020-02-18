Amarillo Community Market taking vendor applications for 2020 season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Market is seeking food, produce, art and craft vendors for the fifth season of the Center City market.
The deadline for vendor applications is Wednesday, April 15.
Interested vendors can apply online here, as well as find the Vendors’ Handbook with the market rules and procedures.
Dates for the 2020 season are May 23, Memorial Day weekend, to September 5, Labor Day weekend.
The market is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays at 1000 S. Polk Street.
The community market provides an economic opportunity for local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, artisans, food trucks, artists and other creatives.
The Amarillo Community Market was launched by a group of community members in partnership with Center City and the City of Amarillo in 2016.
“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted, or hand-created. People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.
The market strives to showcase Amarillo micro businesses, local talent and provide fun healthy activities for people.
