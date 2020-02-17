YouTube videos offer Amarillo patients a sigh of relief during ER discharge process

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Northwest Texas Healthcare System ER doctor believes he has created a solution to help make patient discharge easier.
Dr. Fred Poage has provided a solid and straight-forward way of making medical information easy to understand.
He said being discharged from the ER can sometimes be chaotic and can seem rushed for patients.
Many discharge instructions may not be as complete as desired and it may be hard to remember everything the doctor said.
This has motivated him to create Patient Education Solutions.
PES creates video discharge instructions for patients to have the resources they need when they walk out of the hospital.
By scanning a QR code, patients will watch a personal two to three minute video discussing the diagnosis, medications, and reasons to return to the ER.
Usual hospital discharge information videos are long, impersonal and contain medical jargon that can be hard for many to comprehend.
Evidence based research has shown that there is an improvement in patients who receive discharge video instructions.
“There are actually two great studies,” said Patient Education Solutions creator Dr. Poage. “One is in the Journal of Emergency Medicine 2016 and one in the Journal of Pediatric Emergency Care. They compared video discharge instructions and found a significant improvement in patient and caregiver education and knowledge of what’s going on, as well as patient satisfaction.”
Dr. Poage created a Facebook survey and asked his own patients if they think video discharge instructions at the ER would be helpful.
Of the roughly 130 people who participated in the poll, 91 percent voted yes.
