TxDOT hosting open house for proposed I-27 project between Amarillo, Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting an open house for the proposed Interstate 27 improvements between Amarillo and Canyon.
A TxDOT press release said the project is planned from Western Street to the U.S. 60/U.S. 87 interchange.
The purpose of the project is to reduce congestion and improve mobility and safety by making the road larger.
The project will also meet future traffic demands due to the population growing and an increased number of drivers traveling to Amarillo and Canyon.
TxDOT is holding two open houses for convenience and any information given will be the same.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, TxDOT the open house will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Oasis Southwest Baptist Church, located at 8201 Canyon Dr.
Officials with TxDOT will provide information with a short presentation and get the public’s opinion on the proposed project.
Officials will be available to answer any questions about the project and comments must be received by Wednesday, March 4, in order to be part of the official record.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.