Patriot Guard escorts remains of East Texan killed in Korean War in 1950

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Patriot Guard has arrived in Gilmer alongside the remains of an East Texas soldier killed during the Korean War in the 1950s.
The remains of Army PFC Junior Evans were identified nearly 70 years after he was declared missing in action. Evans took part in one of the bloodiest battles of the Korean War: The Chosen Reservoir.
Evans’ remains arrived in Dallas on Sunday and were escorted to Canton by the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders. From Canton, an East Texas chapter took over escort duties into Gilmer.
“It’s been such an honor and a privilege to show respect to one of our veterans,” said Tim Langston, member of the East Texas Patriot Guard Riders.
Langston was part of the group that escorted Evans’ remains to Gilmer. He’s served as a Patriot Guard rider for nearly a decade.
He said it’s important for soldiers and their families to know they’re supported in their darkest hour.
“Just seeing the patriotism still alive, it’s really an honor,” Langston said. “It seems like patriotism is dying, little by little. It’s just good to see, just traveling across the country and the people who still have patriotism.
“It’s such a blessing to see and be a part of," he added.
A visitation has been scheduled for Evans on Friday, Feb. 21. A funeral service will also be held in his honor on Saturday. Feb. 22.
To learn more about the East Texas Patriot Guard Riders and the services they provide U.S. veterans, you can visit their website.
