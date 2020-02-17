A cold front spilled in across the panhandle today bringing cooler air and some brief cloudiness. There will be a chance for some late night and early morning snow across northern sections of the area with an inch or two possible by morning. Elsewhere, cloudy skies and cool air will linger for a few days with daytime temps generally in the 40s. A stronger system will bring better chances for snow across our region by Thursday.
Doppler Dave Says To Prepare For A Cold Week, Possible Snow
