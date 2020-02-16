Weather Changing Soon

It has been a great day with highs in the 60s. Tonight looks mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Monday is looking like the last warm day of the week. Highs will peak in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect sunny skies and light winds. Watching the potential of late night snow on Monday into Tuesday morning but it looks limited to the NW Panhandle.
Still watching several other events as well. The storm on Wednesday has been very wishy washy, but latest models actually bring better chances of rain & snow into our area. Lastly watching another storm for Saturday night that may bring rain. Safe to say lots going on...