Motorcycle accident sends 1 man to hospital with life threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after an accident in South Amarillo Saturday evening.
Amarillo police were dispatched to the intersection of South Soncy Road and Town Square Boulevard on an accident involving a motorcycle.
An 18-year-old man was driving a Ducati motorcycle Northbound on Soncy when the Ducati struck a Toyota Sequoia.
The Sequoia, driven by a 39-year-old woman, was turning North onto Soncy when she was hit by the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
Soncy Northbound was closed for several hours after the accident.
