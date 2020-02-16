Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

MONTREAL (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the Dallas Stars a comeback 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars, who trailed 3-0 before rallying. Joe Pavelski had two assists after missing two games with an injury as the Stars extended their winning streak to four games and improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins scored for the Canadiens (27-26-8), who have lost four in a row. Ben Bishop made 28 saves and outdueled Montreal's Carey Price, who allowed four goals on 26 shots.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half, and top-ranked Baylor never trailed while tying the longest winning streak in Big 12 history at 22 games with a 70-59 victory over No. 14 West Virginia. The Bears led by 19 in the first half and answered a scoreless stretch of nearly four minutes before halftime by starting the second half on a 20-3 run. Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points for the Mountaineers. West Virginia tied a season high with 22 turnovers and shot 35% in a third consecutive loss.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The verbal sparring between the Houston Astros and others around the majors over the team's sign-stealing scandal is reaching new levels of absurdity. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa says reigning Dodgers star Cody Bellinger's accusations were out of line and questions whether the reigning NL MVP can read. One element of Correa's defense of teammate José Altuve is that Altuve didn't want his uniform ripped off after a homer because he had an embarrassing partial tattoo. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen thinks the Astros should be barred from the postseason. And round and round it goes.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wants Major League Baseball to tell opposing players to “stop the comments” about sign stealing and the talk of possible retaliation. Baker was speaking Saturday in response to a slew of criticism from spring training camps about the Astros' use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger says the Astros “stole” the 2017 World Series title from them and adds that Jose Altuve did likewise with the MVP trophy, denying the Yankees' Aaron Judge. Baker adds he's “depending on the league” to try to stop the “seemingly premeditated retaliation” he's heard of from opposing players. Says Baker: "Stop something before it happens.”
DALLAS (AP) — Emmanuel Bandoumel hit an off-balance 3-point shot with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, and SMU held on to upset No. 20 Houston 73-72 on Saturday. Bandoumel scored seven points in the game and had missed his first two 3-point attempts. Houston freshman Marcus Sasser made three free throws with three seconds left to send the game to overtime and gave the Cougars (20-6, 10-3 American) a 72-70 lead with 1:05 remaining in the extra period. Tyson Jolly led SMU (18-6, 8-4) with 20 points.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 15 points and had eight rebounds to help lead No. 2 Baylor to a dominating 69-42 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night. It was the 16th straight triumph for Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12). Juicy Landrum added 12 points and five assists while Queen Egbo contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Bears. Vivian Gray scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State (14-11, 5-8. Natasha Mack scored seven points, all in the second half, and had 15 rebounds for the Cowgirls.
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jay's Bo Bichette says it's been tough to watch the Houston Astros response to their sign-stealing scandal. The shortstop and son of former player Dante Bichette says Saturday he's not sure the Astros are truly apologetic. MLB acknowledged the Astros were guilty of using video to steal catchers’ signs in 2017 and 2018. A former player blew the whistle on the scheme. Toronto teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also doesn't like what transpired. Guerrero says through a translator if he know what pitch was coming, he'd hit .500.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jonathan Laurent and Kalib Boone each scored 16 points to help Oklahoma State beat No. 24 Texas Tech 73-70 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season. Isaac Likekele added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has won three of four after dropping its first eight conference games. Kevin McCullar and Davide Moretti each scored 15 points for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders had won their previous three games. The Cowboys scored the first eight points and held the Red Raiders scoreless for more than four minutes at the start.