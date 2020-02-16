Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker wants Major League Baseball to tell opposing players to “stop the comments” about sign stealing and the talk of possible retaliation. Baker was speaking Saturday in response to a slew of criticism from spring training camps about the Astros' use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger says the Astros “stole” the 2017 World Series title from them and adds that Jose Altuve did likewise with the MVP trophy, denying the Yankees' Aaron Judge. Baker adds he's “depending on the league” to try to stop the “seemingly premeditated retaliation” he's heard of from opposing players. Says Baker: "Stop something before it happens.”