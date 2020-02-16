Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find a missing teen

February 15, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 7:03 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing teen.

16-year-old, Valerie Andrea Vazquez was last seen at 11:00 a.m. on Friday leaving Canadian Middle School.

Valerie may have gotten into 2005 Ford Focus, teal in color, with two unknown male subjects. Front passenger appears to be a white or Hispanic male who is unshaven.

She is believed to be a runway but could be in danger.

If you have any information on Valerie’s whereabouts, please contact the Hemphill County Sheriffs Office at 806-323-5324.

Source: Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office

