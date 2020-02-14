Weekend Warm Up

Tonight looks mostly cloudy with areas of fog or freezing fog possible. It will also be quite breezy so wind chill values will hang around the teens. Saturday should be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. We will start off with morning cloud cover but it should clear by late day allowing the sun to come back out. We are also watching a weak front that will move through by late day & shift to the winds to the NE.
Sunday looks much warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Then we will be tracking another Winter shot by the middle part of next week.