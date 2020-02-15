Weather Outlook: Sunday is looking great with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a much nicer day with highs in the 50s.
Tonight looks mostly clear and cool with lows in the lower 30s.
Sunday is looking great with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Expect mostly sunny skies with light winds.
Still watching the potential of moisture returning to the area by Wednesday.
As of right now, trends don’t look great.
