Shamrock Meals on Wheels program seeking help after fire burned community center

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - The Shamrock Meals on Wheels program is asking for help after the fire that burned down the Shamrock Community Center.
The community center is where they operated from, so Wednesday’s fire destroyed all equipment the program had.
A GoFundMe has been started to raise money to support the program and keep it running.
Through the first day, the account has already reached over $2,000 out of their $10,000 goal.
To donate to their GoFundMe account, you can click here.
