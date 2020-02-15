Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BORDER PATROL-BUS CHECKS
AP Exclusive: Agency memo contradicts Greyhound on bus raids
SEATTLE (AP) — A Customs and Border Protection memo obtained by The Associated Press confirms that bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for immigrants living in the country illegally. That's contrary to Greyhound's long insistence that it has no choice but to let the agents on board. Immigrant rights activists say the memo gives them additional leverage as they pressure Greyhound to stop allowing sweeps. Greyhound told the AP it appreciated the Border Patrol “clarifying” its policy. It declined to say whether it would prohibit agents from boarding its buses.
TEACHER SLAYING-PRIEST
Former priest convicted in 1960 Texas slaying dies at 87
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Prison officials say a former Texas priest who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 killing of a schoolteacher has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 87-year-old John Bernard Feit died Thursday afternoon at Huntsville Hospital. The department says his preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest. Feit was convicted in 2017 for the killing of 25-year-old Irene Garza in 1960. Authorities say Garza had come to Feit's church in McAllen, Texas, for confession when she disappeared and was later found dead. After leaving Texas, he worked at a center in New Mexico where he was responsible for clearing priests for assignments and later at a charity in Phoenix.
PUPPY HANGED-TEXAS
Sheriff: Texas man accused of hanging puppy `out of boredom'
MONTE ALTO, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old Texas man is accused of hanging a small puppy by the neck from a tree and posting a video of the deed on Facebook. Deputies say Claudio Gomez of Monte Alto, Texas, told them he was “acting out of boredom." He's booked in the Hidalgo County Jail, charged with torturing a non-livestock animal. The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison. Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Medrano says deputies traced the video to Gomez. Medrano says Gomez admitted to hanging the dog.
HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID
Man convicted in case tied to disgraced ex-cop exonerated
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has formally exonerated a second person convicted based on testimony by a disgraced Houston ex-police officer. Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted. State District Judge Kelli Johnson declared Steven Mallet innocent Thursday days after his brother was declared innocent. Prosecutors say both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines. His cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a two people.
SANCTUARY CITIES
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is deploying agents from the border to “sanctuary” cities that are hindering stepped up immigration enforcement. Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence announced the use of Customs and Border Patrol agents in the interior of the country on Friday. Albence said the move is necessary because sanctuary cities are refusing to cooperate with ICE in the capture of immigrants. He says border agents will “supplement” ICE. Albence did not disclose the cities. But an official speaking on condition of anonymity said they include San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York.
TEXAS SLAYINGS
Police: Houston-area ex-pastor killed wife, son and himself
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Police are trying to determine why a former pastor from the Houston area fatally shot his wife and 11-year-old son, strangled his daughter then killed himself. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Logan of Sugar Land killed 48-year-old Diana Logan and their son Aaron on Tuesday at their home in Sugar Land. He then drove 160 miles to San Marcos where he attempted to strangle his adult daughter before shooting himself to death. Sugar Land police spokesman Doug Adolph says a motive hasn't yet been identified and an investigation is ongoing. Logan founded the community nonprofit Attack Poverty.
TEXAS-NEW MEXICO WATER FIGHT
New Mexico funds could help revamp management of Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are considering setting aside $20 million that could be used as seed money as water managers in the arid state scramble to find ways to reduce groundwater pumping that is at the center of a legal battle. The ongoing fight over the Rio Grande has pitted Texas against New Mexico before the U.S. Supreme Court. New Mexico's top water engineer says the funding could pay for farmers to fallow their land in some years as well as storage projects aimed at recharging the aquifer connected to the river.
AP-US-BOOKS-WINFREY-AMERICAN-DIRT
Winfrey holds TV discussion on 'American Dirt' in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oprah Winfrey's soon-to-be televised discussion about the controversial novel “American Dirt” is drawing scrutiny for not inviting some of the book's harshest Latino critics. The Arizona Daily Star reports the talk show host organized her much-hyped conversation with author Jeanine Cummins on Thursday after inviting around 250 people to the Harkins Theatres Arizona Pavilions in southern Arizona. The crowd was then directed to another Tucson, Arizona, location and asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Critics say the book relies on stereotypes, caricatures, and material similar to another Latino writer. The discussion will appear on the next episode in Winfrey's new Apple TV+ series Oprah's Book Club.
BC-RELIGION - MARRIED CATHOLIC PRIEST
Father Josh: A married Catholic priest in a celibate world
DALLAS (AP) — In a Catholic world where debates over clerical celibacy have flared from Brazil to the Vatican, Joshua Whitfield is that rarest of things: A married Catholic priest. Whitfield is a former Episcopal priest who converted to Catholicism and was later, with special papal dispensation, ordained as a Catholic priest, becoming, as he says, “an ecclesiastical zoo exhibit." A father of four, Whitfield is beloved by parishioners of St. Rita Catholic Community in Dallas. He juggles two worlds: He celebrates Mass, he hears confession, he takes his son to karate. But at St. Rita, he's just Father Josh.
AP-US—BOOKS-CRENSHAW
Rep. Dan Crenshaw to combine memoir, advice in upcoming book
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas has a book deal. The book is called “Fortitude” and will come out in April. The publisher is Hachette Book Group and it’s calling the book a “no-nonsense” work that addresses the current political and cultural divide. The Republican congressman is a former Navy SEAL elected to Congress in 2018.