Hutchinson County man caught after evading arrest during traffic stop

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Hutchinson County man, with warrants for his arrest, was detained and arrested today after running from police.
Terrence Breedlove was detained and arrested without incident for evading arrest detention and for his possession of drug paraphernalia warrant.
On Friday 14, at around 4:45 p.m., a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, of a blue SUV, for speeding near FM 1551 in Hutchinson County.
The SUV turned off onto a side road attempting to hide from the officer.
A resident of Adobe Creek Village Apartments flagged down the officer, pointing him to the north side of the apartment complex, stating they saw a black male running between parked cars along the east side of the apartment complex.
The officer located the SUV and identified the driver as a woman who only knew the male passenger as Terry, who fled the vehicle because he believed he had active warrants.
A K9 was brought to the scene to find the suspect.
Items from the SUV were used by the K9 to locate him on the north side of the building hiding in a corner.
