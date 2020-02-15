Free at-home drug disposal bags now available in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Office of Substance Abuse Prevention is partnering with the New Mexico Department of Health to help fight the opioid epidemic by providing free drug disposal bags.
This new option available to community members, is a way to dispose of old, expired and unused medications safely.
Drugs including pills, patches, liquids and creams can be disposed of with this method.
After you dispose the drugs, you have to wait 30 seconds, seal the pouch and gently shake it.
Then the pouch can be thrown away in any trash can.
The bags contain activated carbon, which is how the drugs are firmly bonded for disposal and unable to be taken back out.
Due to environmental concerns, disposing of pills down drains is unsafe, as it can reach the water supply.
These Deterra bags that were created so there is no way for the drugs to contaminate water systems, and to prevent the medications from getting into the hands of people who might abuse them.
To obtain a free Deterra bag, you can visit the County Manager’s office at 417 Gidding Street Suite 100 in Clovis, N.M.
