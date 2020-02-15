Amarillo businesses: opening new doors, moving locations, shutting down

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -A stretch of 34th Avenue in Amarillo is seeing a lot of action in the business world this month.
From a taco shop that recently announced they are closed, to a new Mexican restaurant taking over a location, to a popcorn shop and the newest barbershop, Amarillo residents will be seeing a lot of new activity along 34th Avenue.
After 6 years of Goody’s Popcorn and Treats being located in the mall, they have decided to move into The Shops at 34th.
“Things are different now than they used to be. Malls used to be the thing to do. I feel that those are kind of going down, that was the reason we moved out of the mall in Lubbock to an outside center,” said Goody’s Popcorn and Treats Owner Dawn Doss.
Doss says that in today’s fast paced world, people just want a faster way of getting in and out of your store, and this is where she feels the next step is to continue her business.
“We have over 75 flavors of gourmet popcorn, we are different than other popcorn stores, in that we make everything from scratch and try to use really fine ingredients,” said Doss.
They plan on having a soft opening at their new location by March.
Next door to Goody’s Popcorn and Treats, you can find The Society Barbershop, which is the newest place to get haircuts for men in Amarillo.
The owner says it’s a one of kind shop, and there is no place in Amarillo like it.
“We are all about customer service, so when you walk in, we sit you in the back. Instead of walking in and sitting down right away, we have all the barbers greet everybody that walks through the door, and then from there we offer a complimentary beverage, popcorn, massage seating and more,” said The Society Barbershop Owner Abigail Rivera.
They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the evening.
East of 34th Avenue, Compadres Tacos announced, after being open less than a year, they are closing.
New owners will be opening a Mexican restaurant in that location on 34th Avenue and South Georgia Street.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.